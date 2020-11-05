1/1
BETTY TOOMEY
1920 - 2020
BETTY S. TOOMEY  
Betty S. Toomey died on November 3, 2020 at the Brooke Grove Retirement Village at Sandy Spring. She was 100 years old. Mrs Toomey was born in Lemoyne, Pa in 1920. Her father was J. Earl Steinhauer an early pioneer in aviation. She attended Kent State University. She came at Washington at the start of World War II. She met her future husband, Captain John J. Toomey, USA. They married in 1942. She became a Gray Lady, an organization that assisted in treating wounded servicemen. Mrs Toomey moved to Kensington in 1948. She was an active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church for sixty years. She was an avid collector of paperweights and became an authority on them and often lectured to other collectors on the subject. Mrs. Toomey was predeceased by her husband who died in 1980. She leaves her children, John Jr. Of Poolesville, Sharon of Richmond, Virginia, Robert of Rockville, Joseph of Baltimore, Ann of Rockville, and Stephen of Kensington. She also leaves thirteen grandchildren and fourteen greatgrandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Novenber 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Silver Spring, MD. Interment private. Contributions in her name can be made to the Christ Child Society of Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
