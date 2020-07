Sunrise, February 22, 1926 - Sunset, July 8, 2020. Former member of Clarendon United Methodist Church. Worked for the DC Armory Board for over 20 years. Survivors include: Lawrence H. Underwood, her husband of 74 years and her three daughters. A Memorial Service will be held at Rectortown United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 14 at 4 p.m., with burial in Culpeper National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. More information available at www.roystonfh.com