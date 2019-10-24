The Washington Post

Betty Walker

Service Information
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
BETTY JEAN WALKER (Age 76)  

Of Capitol Heights, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She is survived by her loving spouse, Clarence Walker; one daughter, Gloria Walker Parson; two sons, Domenic and Christopher Walker, as well as 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Monica Walker. A Gathering will be held on Friday, October 25 at 12:30 p.m. until time of Memorial Service, 1 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019
