Betty Jean Wedler (Age 93)
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, of Olney, MD. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Wedler; mother of David Wedler (Connie), Joyce Wedler, Diane Wedler (John Hill) and the late Carol Anne Wedler; grandmother of David A. Wedler, Heather Wedler Carr, Robert Dean, Jr., and Carolyn Elizabeth Dean. Also survived by six great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Saturday, January 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a cancer organization of your choice.