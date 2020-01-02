The Washington Post

Betty "Diane" Williams, 70, of Clinton, MD, formerly of King William, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 26, 2019. Diane was born to the late Thomas and Bessie Williams. She retired from the Department of Treasury after 42 years of service. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Troy Williams of Owings Mill, MD; sister, Cela Williams of Clinton, MD; and host of extended family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Third Union Baptist Church, King William, VA. Services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Williams Family Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
