The Washington Post

BETTY WINDSOR

Service Information
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
12701 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
12701 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, DC
Interment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemeter
Notice
Of Lewes, DE on October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Windsor and mother of the late Chip and Mark Windsor. Survived by daughter-in-law, Susan Windsor; grandchildren, Ryan, Charlie and Kate Windsor and Mary Yates Ford; great-grandson, Landyn Windsor; and many other family and friends. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Montgomery County, PO Box 1809, Rockville, MD 20849. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2019
