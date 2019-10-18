Betty G. Windsor
Of Lewes, DE on October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Windsor and mother of the late Chip and Mark Windsor. Survived by daughter-in-law, Susan Windsor; grandchildren, Ryan, Charlie and Kate Windsor and Mary Yates Ford; great-grandson, Landyn Windsor; and many other family and friends. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Montgomery County, PO Box 1809, Rockville, MD 20849. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.