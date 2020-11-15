1/
Betty Wood
BETTY S. WOOD (Age 91)  
Left for her heavenly home on Friday, November 6, 2020. She heroically struggled with dementia which developed into Alzheimer's for almost 20 years. Beloved wife of the late George H. Wood of Beltsville, MD; loving mother of George H. Wood, Jr. (Paulette) of Bowie, MD and Karen W. Ascher (Scott) of Germantown, MD; grandmother of David Ascher of Germantown, MD and Jason Ascher of Arlington, VA; preceded in death by her parents, Henry Vincent and Lucille Porter Skipper, and cousin, Elsie Graham, all of Atlanta, GA. Service and interment will be private.www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Borgwardt
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
