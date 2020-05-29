BETTYANN RONIS-RAEBURN
Bettyann Ronis-Raeburn, age 89, of Silver Spring, MD passed away in May 13,2020 at her residence at Brookeville Assisted Living. Given the name Elizabeth Ann Raeburn, she was born December 13,1930, in Shanghai China, the daughter of George and Elisabeth Raeburn of the United Kingdom. It was in Geneva where she met Norman Ronis, then a student at the University of Geneva Medical School. Norman brought Bettyann with him to New York City where they married on January 15, 1953. After Norman joined the US Navy Medical Corps, they lived briefly in Denver, Great Lakes, IL, Yokosuka, Japan, Brookline, MA, and Levittown, NY, before settling into the new planned community of Reston, VA in 1967. Following Norman's passing in 1984, Bettyann converted to Judaism and made Aliyah, moving to Israel for several years. After Israel, Bettyann lived in Chevy Chase and Silver Spring. In 2016, following an onset of dementia, Bettyann resided at Brookeville Assisted Living, also in Silver Spring. An ardent traveler, Bettyann traveled to nearly 50 countries and visited every continent including Antarctica. Bettyann leaves behind her brother, Peter Duncan Raeburn of Ipplepen, England; her children, Peter Duncan Ronis and his wife, Nanette, of Novelty, OH and Iain Joseph Ronis and his wife, Brenda, of Ashburn, VA. Bettyann was grandmother to Ben Ronis and the late Sam Ronis of Novelty, OH, Emily Ronis of Washington, DC, Ryan Cronin of Richmond, VA, and Rachel Cronin of South Bend, IN. With her world travels, Bettyann made many lifelong friends who shared her passion for food, culture, history, and most of all - Beads! We would like to thank Brookeville Assisted Living of Silver Spring, MD for the excellent care they provided Bettyann in the last few years. Bettyann will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.www.sagelbloomfield.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.