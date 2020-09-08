1/1
BETTYE BARNES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTYE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bettye Jean Barnes
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Barnes; one daughter, Arnita Barnes; one son, James Barnes; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willie Brown (Lula) and Ed Willie Brown (Dorien); two sisters-in-law, Clysree Brown and Linda Brown; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Barnes may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, September 9 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved