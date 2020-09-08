BETTYE BARNES



Bettye Jean Barnes

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Barnes; one daughter, Arnita Barnes; one son, James Barnes; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willie Brown (Lula) and Ed Willie Brown (Dorien); two sisters-in-law, Clysree Brown and Linda Brown; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Barnes may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, September 9 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



