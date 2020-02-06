BETTYE JEAN CARTER JONES
Passed away on January, 23, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on May 12, 1939, in Orange, VA to the late Mattie Shirley and John Lewis Carter. For 38 years, Bettye worked at Prince George's Community College where she helped countless students pursue their academic goals. She was a long-standing member of Antioch Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro, MD and was a strong advocate for MADD. She leaves a legacy of love to her late husband James Isom, Jr.; sons Vernon Jones, Gregory Isom (Min. Shundra Isom), the late Calvin Isom and Shaun Jones; daughter Michelle Isom; four grand-children; two great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Services Saturday, February 8, at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD, Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.