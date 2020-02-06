The Washington Post

BETTYE JONES (1939 - 2020)
Service Information
Satchell's Funeral Services Inc
118 E Church St
Orange, VA
22960
(540)-672-4490
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
13205 Old Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
13205 Old Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
Notice
BETTYE JEAN CARTER JONES  

Passed away on January, 23, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on May 12, 1939, in Orange, VA to the late Mattie Shirley and John Lewis Carter. For 38 years, Bettye worked at Prince George's Community College where she helped countless students pursue their academic goals. She was a long-standing member of Antioch Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro, MD and was a strong advocate for MADD. She leaves a legacy of love to her late husband James Isom, Jr.; sons Vernon Jones, Gregory Isom (Min. Shundra Isom), the late Calvin Isom and Shaun Jones; daughter Michelle Isom; four grand-children; two great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Services Saturday, February 8, at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD, Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2020
