

Bettye Anna Louick (Age 77)



Passed away on May 10, 2020 in Ashburn, Virginia. Bettye Anna was a devoted member of Temple Rodef Shalom where she worshiped, sang in the choir, and was involved in numerous activities for more than 40 years. She was a passionate volunteer in her children's activities and spent many years involved in the Life with Cancer program at INOVA Fairfax Hospital and the Ostomy Support Group of Northern Virginia. She is survived by her beloved husband Sidney Louick; children Lawrence Louick (Kathy), Leslie Louick, and Miriam De La Cruz (Victor); brother Dr. Harry A. Springer (Mavis); and grandchildren Liam, Claudia, Daphne, Danielle, Victor, Gabriel, Lily, and Priya. Private interment at King David Memorial Gardens with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bettye Anna's memory to the Temple Rodef Shalom Music and Choir Fund, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, or a charitable organization of your choice.