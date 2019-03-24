Beulah L. Bateman
Died March 15, 2019 after experiencing a wonderful 93 years on this earth. Her passing was peaceful, though sorrowful for those left behind.
She is survived by a loving family that meant the world to her. She was a blessing and a joy to all, offering her southern charm and hospitality. She was quick with a laugh and maintained a positive attitude through thick and thin. She was a wonderful role model and example of how to live a Godly life. We will miss her forever.
A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, 6601 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817. Remembrances may be donated to a or ARCS Foundation.Org
, Metro Washington Chapter PO. Box 60868, Potomac, MD 20859-0868