Beulah L. Bateman



Died March 15, 2019 after experiencing a wonderful 93 years on this earth. Her passing was peaceful, though sorrowful for those left behind.

She is survived by a loving family that meant the world to her. She was a blessing and a joy to all, offering her southern charm and hospitality. She was quick with a laugh and maintained a positive attitude through thick and thin. She was a wonderful role model and example of how to live a Godly life. We will miss her forever.