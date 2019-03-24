BEULAH BATEMAN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEULAH BATEMAN.

 
 

Beulah L. Bateman  

Died March 15, 2019 after experiencing a wonderful 93 years on this earth. Her passing was peaceful, though sorrowful for those left behind.
 
She is survived by a loving family that meant the world to her. She was a blessing and a joy to all, offering her southern charm and hospitality. She was quick with a laugh and maintained a positive attitude through thick and thin. She was a wonderful role model and example of how to live a Godly life. We will miss her forever.
 
A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, 6601 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817. Remembrances may be donated to a or ARCS Foundation.Org, Metro Washington Chapter PO. Box 60868, Potomac, MD 20859-0868
Religious Service Information
Bradley Hills Presbyterian
6601 Bradley Blvd
Bethesda, MD 20817
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations