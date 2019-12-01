Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEULAH JENKINS. View Sign Service Information Pumphrey Funeral Home 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville , MD 20850-2805 (301)-762-3939 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville , MD View Map Service 12:00 PM Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville , MD View Map Interment Following Services Parklawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

JENKINS Beulah Calendine Jenkins Passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 following a year-long illness with congestive heart failure. The wife of the late Wilbur H. Jenkins, Mrs. Jenkins had been married for 72 years when her husband died on November 24, 2018. Born on December 7, 1926 in Stockport, Ohio, Mrs. Jenkins was the fifth child and only daughter born to Bertha and Wayne Calendine. At her death, Mrs. Jenkins was the last surviving member of "The Greatest Generation" on both sides (Calendine and Jenkins) of her extended family. Mrs. Jenkins moved to Washington, DC at the age of 17, immediately after graduating from high school, to take a clerical job at the FBI. She met her future husband in 1945 when he came home on leave from the U. S. Navy only to find that his mother had rented his bedroom to a beautiful government employee from the Midwest. Mr. and Mrs. Jenkins were married in May of 1946 and welcomed their first child in May of 1947. At the time of her death, Mrs. Jenkins had owned her home in Silver Spring, Maryland for 60 years. While Mrs. Jenkins left her employment at the FBI after the birth of her first child, she returned to work in February 1966 to help pay for her daughter's college education. In 1980 she received the Commendable Service Award from the FDA for her sustained superior performance in maintaining financial support to the Bureau of Medical Devices. She retired from employment as a budget analyst at the Food and Drug Administration in 1986. Mrs. Jenkins was a renaissance woman in her own right. Throughout her life, she was a self-learner, enjoying the 19th century literature and poetry of female authors as well as the biographies of these women; classical music and opera; traditional 18th and 19th century art and architecture, and historical decorative arts such as needlework, restoration of furniture, and painting and dressing replicas of antique dolls. Mrs. Jenkins loved being in nature and enjoyed and indulged her pets, she loved to garden, she liked to cook for her family, and she was a great lover of the Christmas holiday and traditions. Mrs. Jenkins was an unassuming, quiet and intelligent person. She was also very creative and humorous. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family unconditionally. In the last 10 years of her life she was blessed to have four great-granddaughters who gave her joy and unending happiness. Mrs. Jenkins greatest attribute was her caring and her kindness; her guiding principal in interacting with others was "to always be kind". Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kathleen Wilkins, of Phoenixville, Pa., and two sons Robert W. (Leah Taylor) of Rockville, MD and Ronald W. (Michelle) of San Antonio, TX. Survivors also included four grandsons, Robert Jenkins Jr. (Amy) of Bentonville, VA, Brian Jenkins (Carise) of Rockville, MD and Ben Jenkins, Matthew Jenkins and one granddaughter, Alexis Hartson Jordan of San Antonio, TX. As mentioned above she is also survived by her four precious great granddaughters Alyse and Caitlyn Jenkins (Rockville, MD), Daisy Jenkins (Bentonville, VA) and Adelyn Hartson (San Antonio, TX.) Mrs. Jenkins also leaves many nieces and nephews as well as longtime friends and neighbors in her Silver Spring neighborhood who will miss her. Relatives and friends will be received at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 Noon. Interment immediately following at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Mrs. Jenkins to The or to .In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Mrs. Jenkins to The or to .

