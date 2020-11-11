1/
BEVERLY DAVIS
Beverly Ann Davis (Age 92)  
Passed on Friday, November 6, 2020 of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Bernard E. Davis; loving mother of Bruce E. (Linda) Davis of McDaniels, KY and Brent E. (Paula) Davis of Potomac, MD; loving grandmother of Timothy (Stephanie) Davis, Michael V. Davis, Christina (Natalie Ruark) Davis, and Brenden E. Davis; great-grandmother to Vinny and Landon Davis; loving Sister of Dorothy J. Morrison and Bernice Diane (Alan) Litrell. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friendsA private service will be held at Pumphrey's Rockville. A public graveside service at Parklawn Memorial Park on November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Children's Hospital at www.giving.childrensnational.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
