Beverly Ann Davis (Age 92)
Passed on Friday, November 6, 2020 of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Bernard E. Davis; loving mother of Bruce E. (Linda) Davis of McDaniels, KY and Brent E. (Paula) Davis of Potomac, MD; loving grandmother of Timothy (Stephanie) Davis, Michael V. Davis, Christina (Natalie Ruark) Davis, and Brenden E. Davis; great-grandmother to Vinny and Landon Davis; loving Sister of Dorothy J. Morrison and Bernice Diane (Alan) Litrell. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friendsA private service will be held at Pumphrey's Rockville. A public graveside service at Parklawn Memorial Park on November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Children's Hospital at www.giving.childrensnational.org
. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com