Beverly Anne Genung

(Age 81)



Passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 27, 1937 in Jamaica, New York.

The daughter of Irish immigrants, Henry Stewart and Gladys M. Stewart. Her family moved to New Jersey and she grew up in Rochelle Park, New Jersey. She graduated from Hackensack High School in 1955. When she was 19, she became a Rainbow Girl and went on to be a member for over 50 years of the Order of the Eastern Star in New Jersey. Until her marriage, she worked for the Oxford University Press in New York as a typist. She married Clarence O. Genung on June 30, 1962 and they resided in Summit, New Jersey for over 40 years. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Springfield, New Jersey for over forty years. Her husband died in 1997. In 2008 she moved to Alexandria, Virginia to live closer to her daughter. She loved to read and loved animals. She loved her family.

She is survived by her brother, Henry G. Stewart, her son, Steven C. Genung, her daughter, Jacquelyn A. Genung-Bell, her granddaughter, Allison R. Genung-Bell and grandson, James S. Bell.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Franconia United Methodist Church, 6037 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA. Arrangements are under the direction of Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA.