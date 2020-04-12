Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Beverly Henrikson

Beverly (Korn) Henrikson, born in Washington, DC in 1946, passed on March 26, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA. at the age of 73 from natural causes. She is pre-deceased by her daughter, Karla (Michaelson) Lowery, her parents, Milton and Shirley (Schwartz) Korn and survived by her two granddaughters, Alexandra Griffith and Madeline Tretinik. Bev graduated from DC public schools and went on to earn her Master's degree in special education from Loyola University. She had a career as a special education teacher in the Baltimore City schools and then retired to her favorite place in the world: Chincoteague, VA where she lived until a few years ago. Bev was known for her big heart and always funny ways. Her bubbly and upbeat personality brought those around her so much enjoyment, laughter, and happiness. She was filled with love and friendliness with a kind word for all and undying special love for her two granddaughters. She will be terribly missed also by her local family, Dr. Allen and Margaret Korn, Howard and Cindy Korn and Joshua and Stephanie Korn. For now, her family will grieve without a service. Donations are welcome to the American Diabetes Association at https:// Beverly (Korn) Henrikson, born in Washington, DC in 1946, passed on March 26, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA. at the age of 73 from natural causes. She is pre-deceased by her daughter, Karla (Michaelson) Lowery, her parents, Milton and Shirley (Schwartz) Korn and survived by her two granddaughters, Alexandra Griffith and Madeline Tretinik. Bev graduated from DC public schools and went on to earn her Master's degree in special education from Loyola University. She had a career as a special education teacher in the Baltimore City schools and then retired to her favorite place in the world: Chincoteague, VA where she lived until a few years ago. Bev was known for her big heart and always funny ways. Her bubbly and upbeat personality brought those around her so much enjoyment, laughter, and happiness. She was filled with love and friendliness with a kind word for all and undying special love for her two granddaughters. She will be terribly missed also by her local family, Dr. Allen and Margaret Korn, Howard and Cindy Korn and Joshua and Stephanie Korn. For now, her family will grieve without a service. Donations are welcome to the American Diabetes Association at https:// www.diabetes.org



Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close