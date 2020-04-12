Beverly Henrikson
Beverly (Korn) Henrikson, born in Washington, DC in 1946, passed on March 26, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA. at the age of 73 from natural causes. She is pre-deceased by her daughter, Karla (Michaelson) Lowery, her parents, Milton and Shirley (Schwartz) Korn and survived by her two granddaughters, Alexandra Griffith and Madeline Tretinik. Bev graduated from DC public schools and went on to earn her Master's degree in special education from Loyola University. She had a career as a special education teacher in the Baltimore City schools and then retired to her favorite place in the world: Chincoteague, VA where she lived until a few years ago. Bev was known for her big heart and always funny ways. Her bubbly and upbeat personality brought those around her so much enjoyment, laughter, and happiness. She was filled with love and friendliness with a kind word for all and undying special love for her two granddaughters. She will be terribly missed also by her local family, Dr. Allen and Margaret Korn, Howard and Cindy Korn and Joshua and Stephanie Korn. For now, her family will grieve without a service. Donations are welcome to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org
