

BEVERLY IRMA JAFFE (Age 94)



Passed away on the morning of July 24, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Beloved wife of Major Morton Jaffe, of blessed memory; loving mother of Barbara (Rick Einhorn), Hal (Rena), and Gary; devoted Grandmother and Bubbe of seven grandchildren: Eric, Marc, Leah (Jason), Nancee, Ashley (Daniel), Lindsey, Cory; and seven great-grandchildren: Cai, Ari, Reese, Eden, Maya, Aurora, and Nikolai.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Beverly grew up in the Bensonhurst neighborhood as the third child of the late Morris and Ethel Rivkin. A Brooklynite at heart, Beverly became a true Washingtonian after moving to the area with her husband Morton and started their family on 14th Street NW. The family relocated to the Forest Estates neighborhood of Silver Spring in 1948, where Beverly lived until her passing. She was proud to be the oldest remaining original homeowner in the neighborhood association.

Beverly was a self taught accountant, working side-by-side with her husband at Morton Jaffe Associates. She was a hard worker who always provided for her family, and her children were proud of her career which spanned into her early 90s. Nothing meant more to her than family and friendship. Beverly was an avid mahjong player and enjoyed traveling with the Road Scholar group. A lifelong learner, may her memory always be a blessing.