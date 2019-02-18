BEVERLY JEAN LITWIN
Beverly Jean Litwin passed away February 12, 2019. She is survived by four children, Randy, Tracy, Kim, and Dan; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was married to and divorced from Dr. Frederick P. Litwin. Jean was a registered nurse. She had a Masters Degree in music and had been an accomplished organist. She was a devout member of St. Paul's Church on K Street and was a parish nurse for many years. Services will be held at St. Paul's on K Street in Washington DC on March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul's on K Street.