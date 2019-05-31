Beverly Jane Kalkwarf
Passed away on May 27, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Leonard V. Kalkwarf; children, Deborah Ferguson (John), Cindy Kalkwarf (David Toms), and Scott Kalkwarf (Susan Presti); grandchildren, Felicia, Fiona, and Craig; and greatgranchildren, William, Sean, Corey, and Ryker. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Greenspring Village Church, 7410 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA. Please view and sign the family guestbook at