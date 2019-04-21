Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY MARKS. View Sign

MARKS Beverly Ann Risley Marks (Age 81) Of Bowie MD passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 with her family present. She was born on November 18, 1937 in San Francisco CA to Magnhild Pedersen, who immigrated from Norway many years earlier, and Frederick Benjamin Risley. Her early years were spent in Corte Madera CA until the death of her father when she was six years old. She then moved to, Los Angeles with her mother and was placed in a Catholic Boarding school, the Academy of the Holy Names. She eventually was placed in a home called the Canfield foundation for girls from broken homes. Canfield saw to her education that included studying economics at Occidental College in Pasadsena CA where she met her husband to be Maury on a blind date in 1958. They fell in love and were married in January 1959 in Philadelphia PA. She worked at an insurance company until bearing her first child David Frederick in December 1959. The family moved to Camp Hill PA where her second child Jeffrey Samuel was born in 1961. The family moved to Bowie MD in 1962 where she spent the rest of her life. A tragic automobile accident occurred in May 1967 that left Bev (who was 29) paralyzed from the mid chest down. After spending a total of six months in a hospital and in a rehab facility, she came home to begin life again as a paraplegic in a wheelchair. She had immense courage and bravery to face the realities and limitations of living life in a wheelchair. The family moved in Bowie to a one story house that was modified to make it wheelchair accessible. She learned to cook and to drive again (with hand controls) from her wheelchair. She had strengthened her arms to be able to transfer by herself from wheelchair to bed and from chair to bathtub and back, and from chair to car and back. She had achieved independence with incredible effort and was ready to go into the world with a disability without compromise. When her children were in school during the day, she first worked in an office doing clerical work for a number of years. She later was offered a job with the Social Security Administration at the Woodlawn facility and worked at that job as an accounting clerk for a total of 16 years. She rose at four AM to get ready for work, dressed, washed, ate, got into the car and drove the 25 miles to work. She came home at 6:30 PM totally exhausted and spent the next day in bed recovering. The third day she went back to work and did 3 days per week for 16 years. She also taught Sunday School at church from her wheelchair and sang in the UUCA church choir. She loved the ballet and the theatre and attended performances throughout the year. She wanted to be a ballerina as a teenager and took ballet lessons as an adult before her accident. She loved gardening, playing the piano and drawing. She took art courses at Prince Georges Community College. When she was in her forties she took up canoeing and learned to handle a canoe in white water. She loved to travel and went on a total of 5 cruises. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Maury, her two sons David and Jeffrey, her daughter in-law, Diane Marcus Marks (David), her sister in-law Elaine Coraci, grandchildren Robin Myler (Neil) and Kelly Marcus, her niece Lisa Kayton (David), and children Nicole, Kelsey and Harrison. A memorial service will be held on Sunday April 28 at1:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA), 333 Dubois Road Annapolis, MD. Memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to The Miami Project, or UUCA.A memorial service will be held on Sunday April 28 at1:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA), 333 Dubois Road Annapolis, MD. Memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to The Miami Project, or UUCA.

