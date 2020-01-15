The Washington Post

BEVERLY MICKLUS (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
6900 River Road
Bethesda, MD
Notice
BEVERLY ANN MICKLUS  

December 31, 1932 - January 10, 2020  
Beverly Ann Micklus passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 in Bethesda, MD. The middle child of Fred and Florence Tobin, Bev grew up in Huron, SD along with her late sisters Pat and Sharon.
Bev spent most of her professional life serving South Dakotans, first as a registered nurse in Huron and later on the staff of Senator George McGovern. She continued working in the Senate until her retirement. In 1991, along with her late husband Larry, Bev moved to Easton, MD.
Bev enjoyed volunteering for the Talbot County Historical Society and the Women's Guild of Saints Peter and Paul Parish, her weekly pinochle games, writing poetry, and the occasional Manhattan. She will be missed and remembered fondly for her faith, kindness, and service to others.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, NW. A requiem mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817. Memorial contributions may be made to Oglala-Lakota College.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
