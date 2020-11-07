1/1
BEVERLY PLITT
Beverly Violet Powell Plitt  (Age 98)  
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, For over 41 years, she was the adored wife of the late John William "Bill" Plitt. She was previously married to Bennett E. Powell, Jr., with whom she had a son, Bennett E. Powell III. In addition to her son, Bennett, Beverly leaves behind stepsons, John Plitt, Jr., Stephen Plitt, and stepdaughter, Peggy Walck. Mrs. Plitt is also survived by four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery,13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Services Agency, Rockville, MD, which provided hospice care. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
