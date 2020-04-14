Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY SHOVAR. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Beverly Matilde Welch Shovar

Born on December 23, 1927 to Joseph and Anne Welch in Clairton, PA, and passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2020 at the age of 92. She was in the care of her children, in particular, care given by her daughters Kathleen Wright and Teresa Kreider, who are both nurses, and passed away in Kathleen's home. Beverly was an artist from birth, always seeing the unique beauty in nature, the arts, and most importantly, in people. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (GGMa), and friend. She gave birth to five children, who gave birth to 11 children, who gave birth to 18 children and counting! Beverly's progeny has touched countless people all over the world, and those people have touched others. Beverly's cup was always half-full even during the challenges she faced in life, including the loss of her parents, sister, and daughter Marjorie Cordes in 2016, and her triumphant battle over stomach cancer at the age of 86. She was a Navy veteran (Wave), a USMC officer's wife and federal civil servant for 20 years. Her federal service, mostly at the Department of the Army, was distinguished and she served as the last civilian staffing the Pentagon war room as "Operation: Desert Shield" became "Operation: Desert Storm." As a female pioneer in the federal workforce, she would encounter some challenges. In interviews, her response to the recurring objection, "We've never had a woman in this job," was, "I'll take it." She was a true advocate for higher education as she steadily worked on and received her Bachelor's Degree at the age of 50 while working and raising a multi-generational family, and she continued that ethic until she received her Master's Degree at the age of 60. Beverly was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister JoAnn and daughter Marjorie. She is survived by her sister, Virginia; and by her daughters, Kathleen, Teresa (Scott), Susan (Robert), and son Ed (Sam); 11 grandchildren, 18 greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and whole host of other family and friends. Beverly's example is in the forefront of the minds of her family and friends as they mourn her passing. Beverly's wish was to be cremated. The family will have a private celebration of life later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .

