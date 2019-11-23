BEVERLY BEISER SIMONS (Age85)
A long-time resident of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away November 22, 2019. Beverly was born on March 1, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri to Anne and Isadore Beiser; moved to Washington, DC in 1942 and was a graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School and attended the University of Maryland. Beloved mother of Toby (Scott) Melnick, Steven Simons and Susan Becker; cherished grandmother of Adam (Jaime) Melnick, Mitchell Melnick, Alex Becker and Annie Becker. Graveside service will be held Sunday, November 24, 12 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. The family will be receiving guests following services at the home of Toby and Scott Melnick with a minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions in Beverly's name can be made to The Theater at Monmouth, JSSA or The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (alzheimersprevention.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.