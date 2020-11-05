1/1
BEVERLY SMITH
1954 - 2020
BEVERLY A. SMITH  
Surrounded by love on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Beverly Smith was called home by her greatest love - her Heavenly Father. She brought light to so many lives during her time with us and will be deeply missed. Beverly was raised in Arlington, VA, and resided in Bowie, MD at the time of her passing. She is survived by her daughter, Calisa Smith; two brothers, Robert (Valerie) Benton and Ronald (Vandora) Benton; and a host of other loved ones who will treasure and celebrate the blessing of her memory. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, C. Earl Smith; her parents, Raymond Benton, Sr. and Inez Benton; and her brother, Raymond Benton, Jr.. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Calvary Church, 8220 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA. Interment will be held immediately after the service at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park in Annandale, VA. Additional details are available through Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
