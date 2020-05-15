

BEVERLY ANN SPYROPOULOS



Beverly Ann Spyropoulos, 88, passed away on May 5, 2020. Born December 21, 1931 in Washington, D.C. to the late Dr. X. Charles and Mrs. June Suraci, she was the beloved wife of the late George E. Spyropoulos, and is survived by her nephew, Charles Christopher Walter, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her, her sister, Elizabeth J. Hand and her brother, Charles X. Suraci, Jr. Beverly graduated from Holy Cross Academy and Seton Hill College, taught English in Columbia and elementary school in Montgomery County. She supported her husband's law practice in Washington, D.C., and moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. upon his retirement, where they lived happily for over 30 years. Beverly will be remembered for her wit, her understanding and caring for people with special needs, and her love of music.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Ann Catholic Church, 4001 Yuma Street, Washington, D.C. 20016, or to any charity that supports workers and those affected by the pandemic.