BEVERLY TOWERY



Beverly Todd Towery, Jr. (Age 73)

Todd Towery passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020, at his home in Kensington, MD. Todd was born in Boston, but spent his formative years in Louisville, KY, before moving to Connecticut and ultimately to the Washington, DC. area. He is survived by his son, Michael T. Towery (Herndon, VA), his sisters Lynn Towery Courtenay (Madison, WI) and Anne Towery (Stan) Huber (Los Gatos, CA), as well as several nieces and nephews. Todd was first and foremost a lover of all things automotive and worked in that business his entire life, particularly as service advisor for many dealerships. He was an avid photographer whose passion showed in his racing photos. Nascar, Formula 1, 24-hour, motorcycles - it didn't matter: if they went fast on two or four wheels he captured them. Todd graduated from Louisville Country Day and the University of Louisville; he completed basic training at Ft. Knox as a member of the National Guard. Anyone who knew Todd as a teenager knew that he was a fun-loving scamp. He loved to drive fast and his BMW was his pride and joy. He enjoyed travel, exploring Europe on a motorcycle and touring Australia, New Zealand, and the western U.S. He attended races all over, especially at Daytona, and was always a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt. Todd was an eternal optimist and a wonderful storyteller with a great sense of humor, but he didn't suffer fools easily. He was a devoted reader of the Washington Post, a keen political observer, and a supporter of civil liberties. Todd lived a quiet life mostly on his own, but those who knew him will sorely miss him. Todd's family plans to celebrate his life at a later date when air travel is safer. Anyone wishing to honor his memory should consider contributing to a pro-environment cause or the ACLU.



