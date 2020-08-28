1/1
BEVERLY TOWERY "Todd"
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BEVERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly "Todd"Towery, Jr. (Age 73)  
Todd Towery passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020, at his home in Kensington, MD. Todd was born in Boston, but spent his formative years in Louisville, KY, before moving to Connecticut and ultimately to the Washington, DC. area. He is survived by his son, Michael T. Towery (Herndon, VA), his sisters Lynn Towery Courtenay (Madison, WI) and Anne Towery (Stan) Huber (Los Gatos, CA), as well as several nieces and nephews. Todd was first and foremost a lover of all things automotive and worked in that business his entire life, particularly as service advisor for many dealerships. He was an avid photographer whose passion showed in his racing photos. Nascar, Formula 1, 24-hour, motorcycles - it didn't matter: if they went fast on two or four wheels he captured them. Todd graduated from Louisville Country Day and the University of Louisville; he completed basic training at Ft. Knox as a member of the National Guard. Anyone who knew Todd as a teenager knew that he was a fun-loving scamp. He loved to drive fast and his BMW was his pride and joy. He enjoyed travel, exploring Europe on a motorcycle and touring Australia, New Zealand, and the western U.S. He attended races all over, especially at Daytona, and was always a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt. Todd was an eternal optimist and a wonderful storyteller with a great sense of humor, but he didn't suffer fools easily. He was a devoted reader of the Washington Post, a keen political observer, and a supporter of civil liberties. Todd lived a quiet life mostly on his own, but those who knew him will sorely miss him. Todd's family plans to celebrate his life at a later date when air travel is safer. Anyone wishing to honor his memory should consider contributing to a pro-environment cause or the ACLU.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
I met Todd just after college in Chevy Chase Our group was really into auto racing, especially Formula 1 and I have such fond memories of all the crazy things we did back in those days. Todd was a true buddy, would do anything for anyone. I am sorry we all moved away and we were not very good at keeping in touch. My condolences to Michael and family, I know he was proud of you Michael, another racing buff. One of our favorite things to do was eating chilly dogs in Herndon.
David Harris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved