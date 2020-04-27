Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY YOUMANS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

YOUMANS Beverly Anne Youmans Died on February 11, 2020 in Annemasse, France, after a battle with breast cancer brain metastasis. She was just shy of her 59th birthday. Beverly was born on February 20, 1961 in Saginaw, Michigan, the sixth out of seven children of Donna and William Youmans. She grew up in Michigan and Dunedin, Florida, spent a year as an exchange student in Medellï¿½ï¿½n, Colombia, and graduated from Dunedin High School. She attended the University of Florida and graduated from George Washington University in 1984, and later earned an M.A. in English Linguistics from George Mason University in 1988. She worked for a number of years in the humanitarian field for the U.S. Agency for International Development, both in Washington and as part of disaster relief teams in a number of countries, most notably in Bosnia during the war. Beverly stayed in Bosnia after the civil conflict, working for humanitarian agencies, and it was there that she met her husband, Daniel de Torres, originally from Barakaldo, Spain. Beverly moved back with Dani in 1998 to the Washington, D.C. area, where they got married on November 27, 1998, worked in the humanitarian and educational fields, and started a family, welcoming son Martï¿½ï¿½n on May 11, 2001. In 2008, they moved to the Geneva, Switzerland area for Dani's career, and settled in the village of Etrembieres, France. Besides her family and work, Beverly had an avid curiosity about the world and politics, loved languages - she spoke four (Spanish, German, and French, in addition to her native English) - and travel, and like her father and many of her siblings, Beverly had a head for real estate. Beverly's parents predeceased her. She is survived by her beloved husband and son, Daniel and Martï¿½ï¿½n de Torres, both of Etrembieres, France. She is also survived by her six siblings, Christine (Paul) Nilsson, of Williamston, Michigan; Edward (Nadia) Youmans, of Trinity, Florida; Gerard Youmans of Manton, Michigan; William (Nancy) Youmans of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Francis (Lissa) Youmans of Dunedin, Florida; and Martin (Mariana) Youmans of Arlington, Virginia; two brothers-in-law, Gonzalo (Marifé) de Torres and Alvaro de Torres, both of Vigo, Spain; many beloved nieces and nephews; numerous devoted friends; and a dog named Floyd, Bev's first dog and a loving and faithful companion to her, particularly as she battled cancer. Bev cherished her roles as a wonderful soulmate to husband Dani and as a doting mother to son Martï¿½ï¿½n, and she held dear her roles as a professional woman, a committed humanitarian, a feminist, and an indefatigable worker. A celebration of her life was held on February 18, 2020 near her home in France; one in Michigan will be held at a later date.A celebration of her life was held on February 18, 2020 near her home in France; one in Michigan will be held at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

