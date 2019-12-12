BEX M. KENNARD, JR. (Age 83)
Of Prince Frederick, MD, on December 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Janet "Jeri", son Bex "Butch" III, and his parents Bex, Sr. and Oleta Kennard, he is survived by his daughters, Deborah Carter and Dawn Murvin (Kenneth); grandchildren Robert Sr., Heather and Bex "Brandon" IV; great-grandchildren Kaitlin, Robert Jr., Hailee and Dellaraye; and his childhood friend John H. Pearson. Visitation will be Saturday December 14 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD. Burial is private.