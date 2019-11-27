

Bhooma Raghavan (Age 83)



On Saturday, November 23, 2019 Bhooma Raghavan passed away at her daughter's residence in Silver Spring, MD. Dear daughter of Sita and Srinivasan, beloved wife of K.T.V. Raghavan (Retd, Chairman Railway Board, India) and a loving mother and grandmother. She graduated with a BA in Botany and a BT in Education. She lived in India till 2010 and then came to the US where she spent her time living and travelling between Maryland and California residing with her 2 daughters and their family. She is the mother of Nithya and son-in-law Peter, Gayathri and son-in-law Lakshmipathy and grandmother to Arjun and Deepak. She was very close to her cousins Kalyani and Shyam and in-laws Monica and Komalam. She was a gentle soul who cherished her family, relatives and friends and loved forging friendships. Even while living in the US, she kept in touch will all her friends and relatives scattered around the globe. She loved talking, communicating and being in the middle of a gathering. The botanist in her loved flowers and plants and the educator in her loved young minds. She was an avid believer of plant based homeopathic medicine. Her caring presence will be missed by all of us.

Her funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Pumphrey's Funeral Home in Bethesda, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814, Viewing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by religious ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and cremation at 11 a.m. (private).