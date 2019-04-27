|
|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church
|
Entombment
Following Services
COLANDREO BIAGIO COLANDREO, SR. "BEN"(Age 87) On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, Biagio "Ben" Colandreo, Sr., of Rockville, MD, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family. Born in Washington, DC, he then moved to Rockville, MD, where he lived for 60 years. He was the son of the late Antonio and Maria Pompa and the devoted husband of Anna Gallerizzo Colandreo for 65 years. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Giovina Landis (Larry), and is survived by his remaining children, Antoinette, Joseph (Karen), Francis (Leilani), Christina Shawver (Craig), Margaret Doane (Dale), Biagio, Jr. (Cheryl), and Rosemarie Allan (Robert). He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Yolanda Colandreo; his dear cousin Carmela Ventresca (the late Ponfilio), and dozens of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Rocco, Joseph (Colomba), Silvio, and Pauline Locke (Dalmer). Mr. Colandreo was a graduate of McKinley Technology High School in Washington, DC, and was a member of the Golden Techites. He proudly served in the Unites States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He earned his journeyman and was a member of Glazer Local 963. Mr. Colandreo was an owner of several businesses. He established Seneca Glass Company, Inc., in the early 90s, now owned and operated by his sons and son-in-law. He was a member of the American Legion Post 86 and a devout Catholic, attending Holy Rosary Church in Washington, DC, and the Shrine of St. Jude in Rockville, MD. He will be remembered most for his devotion to faith and family, bright personality, love of sports, colorful storytelling, and wonderful sense of humor. The family will receive visitors at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD, on Sunday, April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD, on Monday, April 29 at 12 p.m., followed immediately by entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org or Holy Rosary Church. Please view and sign the family guest book at hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 27, 2019
|
|
|
|