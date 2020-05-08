

Bijan Kiani

FEBRUARY 26, 1936 - APRIL 24, 2020



Mr. Bijan Kiani died peacefully in Rockville, Washington on April 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Bijan Kiani was born on February 29, 1936 in Bandar Pahlavi, Tehran. He is preceded in death by his father Mr. Gholam Hussein Kiani; his mother, Robaheh Bano Samiei "Mahin". He is survived by his children, Sean, and Sara Kiani. His grandchildren, Lloyd, Gabriel, and Myla Kiani; and his nephew and niece; Saman, and Saloumeh Kiani.

Bijan was a sincere and loving man as well as a true friend. His spirit full of love, and joy. His absence will be deeply mourned, and to many Iranian communities around the world.