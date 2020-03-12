Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. BIJAN "Bob" MELANY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MELANY Bijan Melany "Dr. Bob" Passed away, peacefully, at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Bijan "Bij" was born in Iran and came to America at age 5. He grew up in New York City, attended George Washington High School and worked as a lifeguard and camp counselor in the Catskills in the summers. "Bij" obtained a dental degree from Georgetown and served as an Air Force Captain before opening his dental practice in Annandale. He lived in Fairfax, Virginia until retiring in 1994. Dr. Bob was dedicated to his family of patients. He had an encyclopedic memory for G- and PG-rated jokes that endeared him to patients and put them at ease. Appropriately, Bob saved his R- and higher-rated stories for good and faithful friends he cultivated on the golf courses of Westwood, Lake of the Woods and Fawn Lake. Bob was happiest on the golf course, playing cards, or rooting for the Redskins. A dedicated Redskins fan, he often bet the spread against them, concluding, if the Skins won, he'd be ecstatic; if they lost, he'd have won the bet and salvaged the day. Bob, a Renaissance man with a quick wit, was grand master in bridge and enjoyed weekly competitive poker games in Fawn Lake. He was athletic and swung a golf club with the same finesse and dexterity with which he handled dental instruments. He dabbled in piano and guitar and loved to ham it up and entertain friends and family with a few well-selected tunes. To the shock of his sports-enthusiast friends, in retirement, Bob was an avid gardener, referring to his roses as his "girls." Fiercely loyal to friends and family, Bob also adored his loyal companion, his dog, "Biji." He spoke proudly of his children's, granddaughter's, stepchildren's, and step-grandchildren's accomplishments. He treasured and felt content and fulfilled in his life with Jacquie, the love of his life. Bijan was preceded in death by his father, Fazly and his mother, Mahin. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Jacqueline; son, Mark; daughter, Michelle; granddaughter, Sara; sister, Shirin (William) Gentry; nephews, Philip (Jeanette) Gentry and David (Bridget) Gentry. We miss him terribly and cherish his memory and colorful spirit and are grateful for the love, prayers, and support. A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.We miss him terribly and cherish his memory and colorful spirit and are grateful for the love, prayers, and support. A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

