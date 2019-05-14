

Bill Bowman (Age 79)



Passed away at his Bethesda, MD home on May 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Bill was born in Wytheville, VA, and moved to Washington when he was a teenager. In 1961, he married Jerilyn Jones and together they had two daughters, Debbie and Donna. Bill was employed by Exxon at the Spring Valley and Tenley Circle stations for over 40 years. His greatest joys in life were his family, lifelong friends and the many years he spent relaxing and riding his bike at his house in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Bill is survived by his wife Jerilyn; his daughters, Debbie Newton and Donna Dudenhoefer; son-in-laws Spencer Newton and Tim Dudenhoefer; his granddaughter, Cara Dudenhoefer; and niece Barbara Richards. In keeping with Bill's wishes there will be no funeral service.