Commonly known as "Big Murph" to many, entered into eternal rest on January 3, 2020. Bill was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend to many and will truly be missed. He is survived by his children Sam, Darrin, Mark, Chris Burr, and Katie Webster; his 11 grandchildren; and "honorary Murphy" Justin Donnelly. Bill was a former Naval officer, proud veteran, business man, and sports enthusiast. Bill was a beloved member of the Vienna, VA youth sports community and will leave a lasting legacy on the many lives he touched. He was recognized for these contributions including the 1998 Vienna Times Citizen of the Year, 1999 Post 180 Legionnaire of the Year, 2002 Karl Davey Memorial Award for Community Achievement from the Fairfax County Youth Football Hall of Fame, and the 2004 Jake Jacobs Memorial Life Achievement Award from the Greater Washington, DC Baseball Home Plate Club. While he retired from actively coaching in 2009, he remained the American Legion Baseball District 17 Commissioner for the rest of his life, which included announcing baseball games with his deep but charming voice. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 180 in Vienna, VA (330 Center St. N). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Catholics for Housing charity (www.cfhva.org/how-to-give/
).