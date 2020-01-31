

Bill Steen (Age 52)



Of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, at his home. He was the husband to Cynthia Steen. Born on July 2, 1967, in Bethesda, he was the son of the late James Alan Steen and Barbara Marie (Catchuce) Bean.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his step dad, Stephen E. Bean, Sr.; a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Steen; a brother, John E. Steen; a step brother, Stephen E. Bean, Jr. as well as his grandmother, Patricia Ann Steen. He is also survived by an uncle, Larry Catchuce.

A memorial service is being planned and details will be released on Bill's personal Facebook page.