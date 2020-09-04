

Bill R. Teer

Passed away unexpectedly of heart failure on August 15, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia McFarland Teer and his beloved relatives and friends. Bill was born in Alto, Texas on March 11, 1934. Bill graduated from Texas A&M University in 1955 with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering and received his MBA in 1963 from the University of Pittsburgh. He began his career at Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in Pittsburgh, PA. Bill subsequently joined United Nuclear and Gulf United Nuclear Fuels Corporations before joining Transnuclear, Inc. in Tarrytown, NY. Bill joined JAI Corporation in 1990, a nuclear engineering firm in Fairfax, VA where he spent the rest of his career working in the nuclear energy industry. Bill was a longtime member of the American Nuclear Society and the Institute of Nuclear Materials Management and was a volunteer at the City of Fairfax Police Department. Bill loved to travel and his great wish was to visit all seven continents and only missed Antarctica. He loved reading and playing duplicate bridge at which he achieved Life Master. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the Bill R. Teer '55 Scholarship, Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840 or the City of Fairfax Regional Library, 10360 North Street, Fairfax, VA 22030.



