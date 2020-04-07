BILLIE JANE BAILEY (Age 87)
Widow of James Ernest Bailey, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. She was a retired secretary, having worked for Fairfax Water and various government contractors, and a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church. Her greatest love in life was making all those she met a dear part of her family. She is survived by her brother, Michael Hinshaw and wife, Cathy, Germantown, MD, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Hinshaw, Oakton, VA. She is also survived by her children, Sherrie J. Cherdak and husband Brian, Fairfax, VA; Rev. Dr. Carrington L. Bailey and wife, Linda, Ashland, OR; Rebecca A. Roberts and husband Joseph, Mills River, NC; Jeanne M. Bennett-Bailey and wife, Jane, Crestview, FL; and Donald R. Shuman and wife Suzanne, Liberty, SC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Travis (Abi), Daniel (Stephanie) and Jason Roberts, Zachary (Vera) and Carl (Jessica) Bailey, Rachel Cherdak, Joshua and Katie Shuman; niece, Theresa Willard, Fairfax, VA, and nephew, Joe Hinshaw, Harrisonburg, VA. The family will have a private interment. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice, Falls Church, VA, capitalcaring.org
.