Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLIE BAILEY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



BILLIE JANE BAILEY (Age 87)

Widow of James Ernest Bailey, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. She was a retired secretary, having worked for Fairfax Water and various government contractors, and a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church. Her greatest love in life was making all those she met a dear part of her family. She is survived by her brother, Michael Hinshaw and wife, Cathy, Germantown, MD, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Hinshaw, Oakton, VA. She is also survived by her children, Sherrie J. Cherdak and husband Brian, Fairfax, VA; Rev. Dr. Carrington L. Bailey and wife, Linda, Ashland, OR; Rebecca A. Roberts and husband Joseph, Mills River, NC; Jeanne M. Bennett-Bailey and wife, Jane, Crestview, FL; and Donald R. Shuman and wife Suzanne, Liberty, SC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Travis (Abi), Daniel (Stephanie) and Jason Roberts, Zachary (Vera) and Carl (Jessica) Bailey, Rachel Cherdak, Joshua and Katie Shuman; niece, Theresa Willard, Fairfax, VA, and nephew, Joe Hinshaw, Harrisonburg, VA. The family will have a private interment. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice, Falls Church, VA, Widow of James Ernest Bailey, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. She was a retired secretary, having worked for Fairfax Water and various government contractors, and a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church. Her greatest love in life was making all those she met a dear part of her family. She is survived by her brother, Michael Hinshaw and wife, Cathy, Germantown, MD, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Hinshaw, Oakton, VA. She is also survived by her children, Sherrie J. Cherdak and husband Brian, Fairfax, VA; Rev. Dr. Carrington L. Bailey and wife, Linda, Ashland, OR; Rebecca A. Roberts and husband Joseph, Mills River, NC; Jeanne M. Bennett-Bailey and wife, Jane, Crestview, FL; and Donald R. Shuman and wife Suzanne, Liberty, SC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Travis (Abi), Daniel (Stephanie) and Jason Roberts, Zachary (Vera) and Carl (Jessica) Bailey, Rachel Cherdak, Joshua and Katie Shuman; niece, Theresa Willard, Fairfax, VA, and nephew, Joe Hinshaw, Harrisonburg, VA. The family will have a private interment. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice, Falls Church, VA, capitalcaring.org

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close