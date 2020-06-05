

Billie Bryant Flaherty (Age 87)

Passed away May 18, 2020, in Leesburg, FL. The daughter of Elizabeth Grisham Bryant and Leland R. Bryant. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Emery "Bob" Flaherty. She is survived by her partner, Virgil Bowles; and sister, Judy Clayton. Carrying on her legacy are her daughters, Jennie Elizabeth "Bettie" Morris, of Williamsburg, VA and Carra Ellyson "Elly" Hoever of Saratoga, California; sons, Robert Michael "Mike" Flaherty of Renton Washington, James Thomas "Tom" Flaherty Williamsburg, Virginia and Louis Emery "Lou" Flaherty of Blacksburg, Virginia; ten grandchildren, John Morris, Jennie King, David Morris, Ellie Morris, Ashley Flaherty, Sarah Flaherty, Ben Flaherty, Jackie Flaherty, Christopher Hoever and Julia Hoever and six great- grandchildren.Billie was born December 26, 1932, in Booneville, Mississippi. After her education at Wood Junior College, Billie moved to Northern Virginia in 1951 where she met and married Robert Emery "Bob" Flaherty in 1952. They had five children whom Billie stayed home to raise. Billie went in to banking after the youngest kid was in school. She rose to the position of bank manager. Billie retired to Leesburg Florida in 2005 where she met her second life partner, Virgil Bowles. Billie and Virgil traveled the world together.Strong in her Christian faith, Billie was active in the Dulin and Morrison United Methodist Churches, singing in the choir, ringing hand bells and as a member of the Methodist Women. Billie loved entertaining, gardening and interior decorating. When circumstances permit, a memorial service in Leesburg, FL and internment in Falls Church, VA will be arranged.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store