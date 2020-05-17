Billie Jean Michael Habermehl
(Age 90)
Died of complications from COVID-19 on April 21, 2020, in Manassas, VA. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert Napper Habermehl (Colonel, US Army), as well as her beloved siblings Bobby, W.C. and Annie Margaret. Billie is survived by two children, Ruthann Carson of Aldie, VA, and Michael Habermehl of Mesa, AZ; two granddaughters, Stephanie Gorman and Jessica Habermehl; and six great-grandchildren: Aspen, Jessica, Jake, Gabrielle, Connor and Phineas. As an Army wife, Billie lived and traveled widely in the US and abroad, teaching her children the excitement of discovering new places, and continuing her adventures long after retirement. In addition to travel, she loved dancing, opera, art, British mysteries and animals of all kinds. The couple lived in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, FL since 1979. Billie moved to VA in 2019 to be close to family. No formal service; family will gather when Billie joins her husband in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fisher House (serving military families - https://bit.ly/2Kwl92z
) or Alley Cat Allies (caring for homeless felines - https://bit.ly/2Y4xnr8
). Arrangements by Cremation Society of Virginia (Chantilly).