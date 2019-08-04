

BILLIE JACK McGARVEY

Hazel Virginia Mcgarvey



On February 24, 2019, Billie Jack McGarvey, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 95. Billie was born on August 11, 1923 in Ft. Worth, Texas. He attended Texas Technological College and the University of Colorado where he earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Civil Engineering. He was a heavily decorated career officer in the US Air Force, first as a B-24 bomber pilot and test pilot and then as a civil engineer. He retired from the Air Force in 1978 with the rank of Major General as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Programs and Resources. He was then appointed Director of Facilities for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and retired from NASA in 1989 as the Assistant Associate Administrator for Facilities Management. His NASA awards include the Astronauts' Silver Snoopy Award and a Presidential Rank award. On February 22, 1946, Billie married Virginia Stephens of Bakersfield, California. Billie is preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Linnie E. (Bralley) McGarvey.

On May 29, 2019, Hazel Virginia (Stephens) McGarvey, beloved wife and mother, passed away at the age of ninety-four. Ginny was born on June 11, 1924 in Maysville, Oklahoma. She met Billie Jack McGarvey while working at Mintner Air Field, California and they married on February 22, 1946. Ginny was the quintessential Air Force wife. Her career was supporting Billie's career by managing the many obligations that came with every increase in his rank, in addition to running their home and raising their four children. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Rosa Belle Stephens; her brothers Carl, Kit, Jack and Grady; and her sisters, Beatrice, Willie, Letha and Bobbie.

They are survived by their children, Pamela McGarvey, William J. McGarvey, Patrick J. McGarvey, and Susan McGarvey; and granddaughters, Christina M. McGarvey and Kelly J. McGarvey. Ginny is survived by her sister, Neva I. Stephens. Billie and Ginny will be interred together in a graveside service at 3 p.m. on August 8, 2019, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Those attending are asked to gather at the administration building by 2:15 p.m. For additional details, please visit: