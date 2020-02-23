Billie Womack Rice (Age 93)
Of Sandy Spring, MD, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Rip Rice, and their son and local dentist, David. Survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Rice of Ellendale, DE; niece, Ollie Young of Ruth, MS; nephew, Robert Eshleman of Metairie, LA; sister-in-law, Roxanne Barr of Miami, FL, and many other loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Interment private at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.