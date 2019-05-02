

Billie Louise Suthard (Age 88)



Formerly of Alexandria, VA passed away on April 25, 2019 in Denton, TX. She was born on September 1, 1930 in Medina, TX to Alfred and Julia (Howard) Keese. She married Donald "Red" Suthard in April 1950. Billie worked for Alexandria Hospital for over 35 years retiring in 1995. As Director of Financial Planning she developed the hospital's first budget. She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW. She moved to Denton, TX in 2005 . She is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, son, Stanley, and three sisters. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA.