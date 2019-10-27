The Washington Post

Billy Ray Atkinson (Age 79)  

Passed away on October 20, 2019. He had 30 years of dedicated federal service at the Government Printing Office (GTO). He was a member and volunteer with St. John's Cristian Church Senior Usher Board and Transportation Ministry. He is survived by many love ones and friends. Viewing on Sunday, October 27, 2019, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cedar Hill Funeral Home, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD. 20746. and Monday, October 28, 2019, Viewing: 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and Funeral: 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at St. John's Cristian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2801 Stanton Rd. SE, Washington, DC 20020.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2019
