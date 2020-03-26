The Washington Post

BILLY BRYANT

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Notice
Billy Bernard Bryant  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Stacey Bryant and Constance Singleton; two sisters, Bessie E. Ghent and Vivian "Kindle" Suarez (Emanuel); five brothers, Wayne D. Ghent, Steven Ghent, Melvin O. Ghent, Guy L. Bell, Jr. (Sharon) and Arelious "Bop" Bell (Gloria); a host of other realtives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, March 27 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 26, 2020
