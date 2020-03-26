Billy Bernard Bryant
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Stacey Bryant and Constance Singleton; two sisters, Bessie E. Ghent and Vivian "Kindle" Suarez (Emanuel); five brothers, Wayne D. Ghent, Steven Ghent, Melvin O. Ghent, Guy L. Bell, Jr. (Sharon) and Arelious "Bop" Bell (Gloria); a host of other realtives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, March 27 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.