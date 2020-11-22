1/1
BILLY CRAMER
Billy R. Cramer  USAF, CMSGT (Ret.)  
Born January 12, 1934 to Joseph and Clara Cramer in Chamois, MO, passed away on November 18, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife, Carole Wolfand and by two sisters, Shirley Bracken and Carol Walling. He has two daughters by a previous marriage, Linda Burton and Teresa Cramer, and a granddaughter, Veronica Cramer. He is predeceased by his granddaughter Christina Maria Lovisi and a brother Kenneth Cramer.Bill graduated from Chamois HS in 1952 and enlisted in the Air Force. He retired in 1973 as a Chief Master Sergeant. He obtained a BA degree in business management from the University of Maryland and an MBA degree from George Washington University. He worked for governors Kit Bond of Missouri and David Boren of Oklahoma and later worked at the White House for five presidents in the Office of Management and Budget doing Policy Analysis. Bill and Carole started the Vienna Paint and Decorating Co. in 1986 specializing in Benjamin Moore Paint and expanded the company to six locations. Active in his community, Bill spent a four-year, governor-appointed term on the Virginia Board of Game and Inland Fisheries. Bill also chaired the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority and served on both boards of the Hunter Valley Association and the Hunter Mill Defense League. Bill and his contagious smile will be missed by his family and friends. Burial with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
