The Washington Post

BILLY HIX (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "A truly great man with whom it was a pleasure to serve."
    - Larry Baldwin
  • "Mr Hix's light will shine in me forever"
    - Kristina Zurik
  • "First off, I am so very sorry for the loss of such an..."
    - Kristina Zurik
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Notice
Send Flowers

HIX BILLY HIX (Age 87) Of Alexandria, VA died peacefully on September 1, 2019. Born in Gallatin Tn. on July 7, 1932, he was the oldest son of Jay and Myrtle Hix. A depression era child, Billy lifted himself up by the bootstraps. While working the farm, construction, harvest season caravans, and selling bibles, he excelled in school, sports, and in the community. A Korean War veteran, his specialized platoon quelled Chinese POW riots. Returning from Korea, he entered Middle Tennessee State on a football scholarship. Graduating in 1955, his family's first college graduate, he was named a football Little All-American and drafted by the NFL. He also met Helen Joyce Wilson, who stole his heart. After graduation, an intrepid professor lured Billy to more intriguing employment with the C.I.A. While with the U2 program, Billy engineered a trip home to elope with Helen, marrying her in 1956. Billy's 28-year career took him to Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Soviet Union, and Africa, often with his family. Retiring in 1984, he was known for responsiveness, resourcefulness, imagination, and instigating unwitting cooperation. Characterizing his career as "holding hands with heroes," he received the Career Intelligence Medal and three Certificates of Exceptional Service. Billy then began a second career as an internationally recognized security consultant. Though an intimidating mountain of a man, Billy's network of treasured friends appreciated him for his warmth, gentleness, good humor, character, judgment, and loyalty. If the saying "A man's friendships are one of the best measures of his worth," rings true, then he left this life a wealthy man. To his family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. To his son, grandson, and their friends, Billy cast a giant shadow. Role model, coach, taskmaster, mentor, and confidant, he encouraged them to hustle, learn, and explore, in school, work, and life. Billy is survived by his wife, Helen, his brother, Jim, his son, Bill, a retired U.S. Army Major General, his daughter-in-law, Sharon, his grandson, Joe, his wife Megan and their daughter, Adeline, Billy's great joy. Dates for a wake and interment at Arlington National Cemetery are pending. Demaine Funeral Home, Alexandria is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be registered at: www.demainefuneralhomes.com www.demainefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0074
funeral home direction icon