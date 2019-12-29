BILLY DANIEL SLYE "DANNY"
On Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Loving husband of Melanie Slye; devoted father of Danielle (Buddy) King, Billy Slye, Stacie (Steve) Rivera; Pop-pop of Kayla, Stephen, Preston, Logan, Megan, and Rylie; brother of Lorraine, Ginny, and Lee. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd. Beltsville, MD, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Christian Life Center, 5600 Taylor Rd., Riverdale, MD, Monday, December 30, at 10 a.m. Interment St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery, Point of Rocks, MD. Contributions may be made to Good Tidings Assembly of God Church 4909 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville MD 20705.