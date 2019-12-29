The Washington Post

Billy Slye

Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Borgwardt Funeral Home
4400 Powder Mill Rd.
Beltsville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian Life Center
5600 Taylor Rd.
Riverdale, MD
View Map
Notice
BILLY DANIEL SLYE "DANNY"  

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Loving husband of Melanie Slye; devoted father of Danielle (Buddy) King, Billy Slye, Stacie (Steve) Rivera; Pop-pop of Kayla, Stephen, Preston, Logan, Megan, and Rylie; brother of Lorraine, Ginny, and Lee. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd. Beltsville, MD, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Christian Life Center, 5600 Taylor Rd., Riverdale, MD, Monday, December 30, at 10 a.m. Interment St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery, Point of Rocks, MD. Contributions may be made to Good Tidings Assembly of God Church 4909 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville MD 20705.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
